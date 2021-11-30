South African TikToker Chad Jones has once again impressed Mzansi with his insane dance skills

The young man shared a video of him dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele and peeps are here for it

Chad's local moves paired with hit songs have made him a viral sensation who effortlessly gains thousands of views

South African TikTok star Chad Jones has crushed it in yet another viral dance video. Chad is known for making lit dance videos on TikTok that sometimes feature his parents.

This time, Chad paired up with a popular online shopping application to bring the dance to the video app. He showed off his rhythmic skills to Young Stunna's Adiwele. The 30-second clip has gained almost 400 000 views.

His uniquely South African moves gained quite the following as his TikTok is dedicated to dancing. Chad has over 871 000 followers on the social networking service.

Check his sick moves out below:

Below are some of the comments he received:

@lylodmorf said:

"I appreciate you for dancing to our African songs."

@delaningcobo0 shared:

"No wonder I can't dance. You took all my moves."

@kunduspeedycopdlu commented:

"I repeat your videos, especially the ones with gwaragwara... You rock."

@zinhles84 wrote:

"Ayy you always kill these dance moves."

@noninhlapo7 added:

"I need classes."

Woman's dancing while working out mesmerises Mzansi with her smooth moves: "My girl is levitating"

In other viral dance news, Briefly News previously reported that @mofumahadi_K shared a 37-second clip of her working out while shaking what her mama gave her.

The young lady, dressed in black workout gear, strapped into a machine danced her life away to Chicco, Mellow and Sleazy's Nkao Tempela. She starts off in an upright position before rhythmically moving back and down.

She makes her way up to the standing position and repeats as she moves her body like a worm. Her mesmerising hip movements and ability to keep herself in that position is quite shocking to most Saffas. Read some of the comments she received below:

@noxs010 asked:

"How the heck did she not fall?"

@HowsYourSoulBro wrote:

"No, but my girl is LEVITATING tho!"

