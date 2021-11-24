A stunning South African lady showed off her crazy dance moves while strapped to a workout machine by her shins

The young lady's core strength was complimented by locals who were in absolute awe of her strength

The 37-second clip had thirsty men and women rushing to @mofumahadi_K's replies section to shoot their shots

South Africans know how to dance, that's one thing that's certain and a local lady proved just that. @mofumahadi_K shared a 37-second clip of her working out while shaking what her mama gave her.

The young lady, dressed in black workout gear, strapped into a machine danced her life away to Chicco, Mellow and Sleazy's Nkao Tempela. She starts off in an upright position before rhythmically moving back and down.

She makes her way up to the standing position and repeats as she moves her body like a worm. Her mesmerising hip movements and ability to keep herself in that position is quite shocking to most Saffas.

This lady wowed Mzansi with her killer dance moves at the gym. Image: @mofumahadi_K

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post before:

Read some of the comments left for her below:

@NNthotso said:

"It might not be a bad idea to join the gym."

@noxs010 asked:

"How the heck did she not fall?"

@HowsYourSoulBro wrote:

"No, but my girl is LEVITATING tho!"

@musavivian tweeted:

"This is cool, I won’t lie."

@asignul01 shared:

"My knees started aching just from watching this."

@matlotloliphoko added:

"We can close the challenge now."

