Mr Boris Becker, a French influencer, shocked the red carpet when he took a popular TikTok trend to a grand event

The daring prank tests a person's confidence and rhythm as the person pretends to fall, only to shake their hips when being helped up

The red carpet clip had thousands of social media users laughing while many showed their love to Mr Boris Becker in the comments section

French influencer Mr Boris Becker has taken a popular trend to the red carpet and South Africans are into it. The trend, which involves a person pretending to fall and then shaking their hips while being helped up, has garnered a large amount of popularity for different reasons.

Tumisho and DJ Manzo's hit Sax Dance can be heard playing in the background while Saffas remind each other that their hips don't lie. Often performed in a public setting, the trend combines confidence and rhythm with no room for mistakes.

The clip, posted by @sanzito_plug on his TikTok account, has gained the attention of thousands of social media users who couldn't help but vibe in the comments section.

@dayandnightfoundation wrote:

"I used to be a fan, now I'm a whole air conditioner."

@marsgbd said:

"I thought this was Ne-Yo."

@tshepodookey commented:

"South African music be killin' it everywhere huh."

@truelovegumede shared:

"You won the challenge."

@quophi_abrantie added:

"This shows how great TikTok is."

