Another South African couple has wowed Mzansi with their lovely dance moves as they play an amapiano song

The lady, Maxine Marescia, says she asked her bae to teach her a few lessons on getting the right dance moves for amapiano music

TikTok users are now impressed with the guy and they say he is super talented but many are also praising the lovely pair's looks

A South African couple is getting all the reviews on social media after displaying their superb dance moves. A Cape Town-based woman, Maxine Cleo Marescia, asked her bae to teach a couple of dance moves.

The lovely couple is seen in a TikTok video enjoying their favourite Amapiano song, Ndixolele, and they are getting love from fellow social media networkers.

Judging fby the caption, Maxine asked her man to give her lessons on how to get the right moves for this upcoming festive season. The guy seems to be someone who is skilled and used to dancing but her woman struggles to grasp the steps and the right moves.

The funny video has attracted Briefly News and we bring you a few comments from the viral clip. Maxine wrote:

"Okay but this song doe #fyp #amapiano #ngixolele #tiktoksa #dance. Ngixolele - Good Sounds.”

The post reads:

@Kelson Perez said:

“This man can dance.”

@Razaan Meyer said:

"These pants hahaha.”

@Kyle Saunde said:

“Vibes.”

@Hope Harrison85 said:

“We need more please. I learnt my moves from this video.”

@DopestChiqq said:

“We love you guys.”

@Abby said:

“Such a cute couple.”

@lana said:

“I literally love you guys.”

@User8966 said:

“Ah this man is the king of amapiano dance. I learned the style of dancing.”

@Alysha said:

“Ayeye.”

@Tasarnia Dhuloo said:

“You guys are the cutest couple.”

@Nixnagessur said:

“I love this, you’re just amazing.”

@Natthytash Dambz said:

“I’m joining this class.”

@Kenny Kennedy said:

“Perfectly done.”

