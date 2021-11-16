Another local woman has caught the attention of many South Africans who are stunned as they witness her beauty

Lerato Mabuza says she is a 35-year-old mother who is conscious about maintaining good body weight and sexy looks

The woman has seriously divided the social media space and some guys are now thirsty as some don’t believe her age

Lerato Mabuza is a local woman who is seriously concerned about gaining weight and has shared a secret about maintaining a healthy weight. The social media account holder says she is 35 years old but it seems her followers are not entirely convinced.

The stunning lady is a proud mother and boasts that she is sexy for her age as she’s on a journey to lose body fat. Mabuza posted a snap on Twitter and the outfit suggests she is busy in the gym.

She wrote on the popular social media platform:

“Sexy 35-year-old mommy....Journey to lose body fat."

Lerato Mabuza has stunned social media users. Image: @_LeratoLsdyLaMabuza/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Lungile-Tibe said:

"35 and above zi type zam.”

@DedaSoul said:

"My girl beautiful and sexy I choose you today.”

@Kgo_Potso said:

"Hmm nice amazing hey.”

@Nhlanhlamtima said:

“Wow you looking good babe keep it up.”

@AmutjiraS said:

“For me the bigger the better, be happy for who you are, not for people.”

@SaneleNdlovu13 said:

“Uya baba maan!!”

@MohaleGVN said:

“35? Or 25?”

@Aey_Dear said:

“How's it going so far?”

@Colanets said:

“You look great.”

@GMMazibuko said:

“Why do you even want to lose weight you're sexy and beautiful. A goddess walking on earth.”

@QueenPosh5 said:

“Umzimba wakho.”

