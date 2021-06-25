The South African social media community is really amazed as they look at a beautiful woman who says she’s 45

The stunning lady has seriously attracted the digital community's attention but many are not buying her story as she looks young and fresh

Briefly News picks up a few comments where many have also jokingly asked her to produce her ID as proof

A 45-year-old South African woman has just shared her pictures on social media but many followers are expressing disbelief. The stunning woman says she is happy and enjoying the age beyond 40.

@AladyPL seems to be living well because nobody would have ever imagined that she is approaching the age of 50.

Briefly News looks at this story of a woman who is breaking the internet. Her post amassed more than 5 000 likes and 117 retweets at the time of preparing this amazing story.

South Africans are deeply amazed by a picture of a woman who says she is 45 years old. Image: @ALadyPL/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“45 years old.”

@KhozaXikombiso said:

“45 njani.”

@_SiyaNdlovu said:

“Women love this thing of making themselves old, that time she's in her 20s.”

@Stikifingaz said:

“Wothi uyadlala sisi.”

@Koketsomonkwe97 said:

“And 25 years me no beard okare ke le 2000.”

@Cand_Ziziba said:

“Umntu ona 45 was born when kanene sis, please don't use a calculator?”

@BCheeze said:

“Ke maka feela mona, re kopa hobona ID yaho once.”

@Mondeposwaah said:

“45 enje... hayi hayi ngeke, what do you eat to keep looking young? #2000”

@Lwazi_55082 said:

“Mara you give 2000 a run for their money.”

@Kwa_Jay9 said:

“God's favour makes you look younger than your age. Stay blessed.”

@Nova_Dicasa said:

“You look 28 though. Woow! You got good genes, continue taking care of yourself, yeah!?”

@MkivaU said:

“45? Haybo... uphosisela ntoni? Una 25 wena!”

South Africans react to a stunning lady posing in the rural village

In another unbelievable story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman has taken to social media to share her background when it comes to her roots and has attracted massive reactions.

Looking at her social media post, the account holder is named Sam Beynon, who is seen enjoying herself on the outskirts of the Eastern Cape.

The woman has just dropped a beautiful image of herself standing in front of the old rondavel house structure and her followers are divided when it comes to her post.

@Nodugo said:

"Uyaxoka le the only reason I love iilali is because I grew up there and it's the only place that truly feels like home, otherwise there's not much excitement there.”

Source: Briefly.co.za