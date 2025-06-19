Lorna Maseko and Floyd Shivambu have long sparked dating rumours, with fans speculating about their alleged relationship and a secret daughter born in 2021

Floyd Shivambu's political drama, including his demotion from the MK Party after visiting Prophet Bushiri, reignited public interest in his love life and connection to the celebrity chef

Lorna Maseko's post celebrating her daughter’s 2nd birthday subtly confirmed motherhood, while her cryptic message about never posting her man added fuel to rumours linking her to Shivambu

South African culinary princess Lorna Maseko and her rumoured baby daddy, Floyd Shivambu, have successfully managed to keep their relationship under wraps. Many have been wondering if the two are still together.

Lorna Maseko and Floyd Shivambu's relationship is in the spotlight. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and @lornamaseko

Did Lorna Maseko date Floyd Shivambu?

Media personality Lorna Maseko's name is back in the social media streets again, following the drama surrounding her rumoured baby daddy, Floyd Shivambu's political career. The former EFF Vice-President was recently demoted as the MK Party's secretary general for allegedly visiting controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri during the Easter holidays.

Fans have been speculating about Shivambu's love life and asking if Lorna Maseko, who is now based in the United States of America, was still in the picture. Although the two never confirmed their relationship, social media users believe the two dated and even welcomed a daughter together in 2021.

Lorna previously poured cold water on the pregnancy allegations, calling them "truly disgusting". She said:

“Let me nip this in the bud really quickly: I’m not pregnant. It’s actually evil! Women suffer from many issues: fibroids (which I have), endometriosis and many more. You don’t know people’s stories. Stop it!”

Lorna Maseko posted first glimpse of her daughter

Lorna Maseko loves keeping her private life away from social media. Taking to her Instagram page in March 2023, Lorna shared the first glimpse of her daughter. The star who was celebrating her baby's second birthday penned a touching message. She wrote:

Happiest 2nd birthday to my beautiful daughter. You mean the absolute world to me and you make it ALL worth it…. You’re the smartest most beautiful little human (and extremely talkative lol ) and I pray you may always know the love and peace of God. Just know that I will ALWAYS be there for you!!!"

Lorna Maseko on never posting her man

The star had the internet buzzing when she shared a cryptic message about why she will never post her man, despite being romantically linked to Floyd Shivambu for years. The post read:

"Y’all notice how I never post a man? Very demure, very mindful, very considerate."

Fans have been discussing Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko's relationship. Image: @lornamaseko

Ntsiki Mazwai shows love to Floyd Shivambu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Floyd Shivambu is the man of the moment. The former EFF politician stirred speculation after announcing a press conference.

While radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo slammed Floyd Shivambu, outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai took a different approach.

