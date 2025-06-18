Metro FM's radio personality Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, has opened up about raising his sons, Ruri and Sur, overseas

The media personality had social media buzzing over the weekend when he surprised his son, Ruri, in Australia

South Africans recently praised Molefe for being an awesome dad and for co-parenting with his ex-partner, Thuli Thabethe

Media personality Thabo Molefe, aka Tbo Touch, who recently surprised his son in Australia, has opened up about fatherhood.

The Metro radio personality has two sons, Ruri and Suri, who are based in Australia.

Molefe reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that he flies to Australia every fourth or fifth week to see his children.

"It's not easy, but I don't regret one minute of being with them. Being a father is a blessing because I've been entrusted with the responsibility of shaping them into being men of purpose," adds the media personality.

Touch often shares photos and videos on his Instagram account of his sons with his wife, Nandi Molefe. The TV personality also shares a son, Ruri, with his former partner, Thuli Thabethe.

The broadcaster recently revealed that his oldest son, Ruri, was scheduled to fly to Johannesburg to see his mom, Thuli Thabethe, during his school holidays, but they flipped the script and @rulerofself flew all the way to Sydney after 7 months since she last saw Ruri.

"There’s no formula to creating priceless moments. Just be selfless and do it. Wow @queennandiglobal (Nandi Molefe) I can’t believe you pulled this off," he added.

MsThari replied to his post and said:

"I felt that cry; it was from a place of profound gratitude, love, and deep relief. What a beautiful, blessed blended family you are. Keep leading in love. You are all doing a fantastic job."

Former The Queen actress Zendande Mfenyana wrote:

"This is the most precious thing I’ve seen in a very long time. I’m crying as I type this."

South Africans praise the radio personality for being an exemplary dad

SimplySbahle said:

"When he took off his hat to respond to you. Much respect."

SumaBaba1 replied:

"Dad of the year nominee. What a touch."

Thamimjacu wrote:

"This put a smile on my face. Well done family."

Nandi Madida said:

"So proud of the boys! Well done Molefes."

AmandaBn23 wrote:

"Oh man. You are raising independent, well-mannered kids. They'll sure do well in life."

