Former 5FM radio personality Msizi James and his wife have confirmed the passing of their second child

Msizi and Angela James announced on their social media accounts that their daughter passed away at 24 weeks

South Africans and industry colleagues took to the radio personality's post to comfort him and his family

Msizi James and wife Angel mourn their daughter. Image: MsiziJames

Fan-favourite radio personality Msizi James, who works opposite Anele Mdoda at Primedia has announced the death of his daughter.

The 947-radio star and his wife Angela James revealed on social this week that their baby girl passed away at 24 weeks.

James and his wife shared photos of their family at the hospital on social media this week.

The radio personality and his wife confirmed in a statement on their Instagram accounts on Thursday, 12 June that their daughter had died.

"It is with the heaviest, most broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our precious baby girl has passed away on 10 June 2025 at 24 weeks. There are no words to describe the emptiness she has left behind," said the radio personality.

James adds that the family is also grieving the life they imagined together with their late daughter.

"Watching her and Lincoln grow side by side and every moment we’ll never get to share," he adds.

This comes after the radio personality announced on his X account in May that he and his wife are expecting a second baby.

"Coming Soon. From the people who brought you Lincoln James… comes a sequel. 'Meet the parents 2'. Out this Spring. Produced and directed by Angela and Msizi James. Psalm 127:3-5, 'children are a heritage from the Lord'. See you in September baby Girl," he wrote.

South Africans comfort the radio personality and his wife

Carolfori said:

"I’m heart sank for you both. God provide you and your family the strength. Bless her little soul."

RoxyBurger replied:

"I am so, so, sorry guys. Don’t really know what to say. Sending love."

TheAllHail said:

"My heart is so incredible sore for you all. I cannot imagine how you’re feeling right now. Sending you all so much love! '

KissBlushAndTell wrote:

"I don’t have words. I am so deeply sorry and devastated to see this. You are in my thoughts."

SamRammutla said:

"Oh man, my deepest condolences to you and the family. God will restore."

MosheNdiki wrote:

"My prayers to you and your family."

MelindaBam said:

"I am so, so sorry Angela. It is an unimaginable loss and pain. Praying for God to comfort you in ways only you know you need."

Msizi James and wife Angel mourn the death of their daughter. Image: MsiziJames

