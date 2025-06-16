947 radio personality Msizi James was showered with love on Father's Day following the passing of his daughter

Msizi's wife, Angela, shared a heartfelt message to her husband and the father of her son, Lincoln, on Sunday

South Africans and fans of the radio personality took to Angela's social media post to comfort the pair

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Angela James celebrates her husband, Msizi, on Father's Day. Image: MsiziJames

Source: Twitter

Businesswoman Angela James celebrated her 947 radio personality husband, Msizi James, on Sunday, 15 June, following the death of their daughter.

Angela shared photos of Msizi with their firstborn child, Lincoln James, on social media to wish him a happy Father's Day this weekend.

The content creator took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 15 June, to thank the radio personality for being a wonderful father to their son and shared that they [she and Lincoln] are blessed to have him in their lives.

"While this Father’s Day was meant to look so different, filled with anticipation and dreams of our sweet Sunny on her way, but we’re learning to rest in the truth that God’s plan, though sometimes unbearably painful, is still unfolding," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Angela adds that even amidst heartbreak, she still has to honour the father of her son, Msizi James, who carries his family through even the darkest days with unwavering grace.

"You are everything we could ever hope for in a father and more. Happy Father’s Day. We love you endlessly," she said.

The 947 radio personality replied to his wife's post and said:

"I love you, and thank you for making me a dad. Honour of my life."

South Africans comfort the radio personality and his wife

MegRoss2323 wrote:

"You're an incredible mama to write such a beautiful post after everything. Your boys are (and Sundae Love was) so lucky to have you! Thinking of you guys today!"

KierenJesse replied:

"Love to you and your family during this difficult time."

JowieNdlovu said:

"Love and light and happy Father’s Day."

HarrisonMkhize responded:

"My heart bleeds for what has happened to your beautiful family. Hold strong, man."

Duffyduck07 said:

"I am sending big love to both of you. I am praying that God will give you strength and peace."

TasslynneMinnie wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day, Lincoln's daddy! We love you so much, especially Livi!"

LexyLeigh22 said:

"I'm so sorry for your devastating and shocking loss Msizi. Your beautiful family now has a little angel girl around you. Happy Father's Day. And sending all the courage for recovery for Mama James, who carried Sunny girl."

Angela James celebrates her husband, Msizi, on Father's Day after losing their daughter. Image: MsiziJames

Source: Twitter

Former YFM radio personality DJ Ankletap joins Jacaranda FM: “The station matched my energy”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that South Africa's popular radio personality Ankletap has joined Johannesburg's popular radio station Jacaranda FM.

The former YFM radio personality announced his return to radio on his social media account this week.

South Africans took to Jacaranda FM's social media post this week to welcome the DJ back to Gauteng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News