South Africa's popular radio personality Ankletap has joined Johannesburg's popular radio station Jacaranda FM

The former YFM radio personality announced his return to radio on his social media account this week

South Africans took to Jacaranda FM's social media post this week to welcome the DJ back to Gauteng

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former YFM radio personality DJ Ankle Tap has joined Jacaranda FM. Images: @DJMaverickZA and DailySunSA

Source: Twitter

Radio personality DJ Ankletap, real name Bryce Clarke, who previously opened up his mental health on Podcast and Chill, has returned to radio.

The favourite radio personality, who previously worked opposite Sol Phenduka on YFM has joined Jacaranda FM.

Clarke reveals in an interview with The Citizen that he always knew deep down that he'd return to the Gauteng airwaves one day when the right opportunity came along.

The broadcaster adds that he knew Jacaranda was the station that matched his energy, values, and vision for the next level of his career when the station contacted him.

Jacaranda confirmed on its X account on Thursday, 12 June that the popular radio personality has joined the Gauteng-based radio station.

"Jacaranda FM is turning up the volume—welcome @DJAnkletap to the family! One of SA’s most loved voices hits the airwaves every Friday from 19:00–22:00 with his brand-new show: Party Nights with Ankletap," wrote the station.

South Africans welcome the DJ back to radio

@SIYA_VS said:

"Our uncle in the radio business! Pompovic is back."

@Thato_Elizabeth replied:

"Malome is about to turn Afrikaans people into groovists."

@mrcomedysa wrote:

"I am so happy for you Malume!"

@MizzKay_19 said:

"Welcome back, Malome. I'm super happy for you. This is great news. I'm definitely tuning in."

@KkMkhathin60828 replied:

"I am still grieving your departure from the other purple station. Congratulations ngwana ko gae." (my brother).

karma6278 said:

"I was worried when you said Friday from 19h00-22:00 until you mentioned Jacaranda. Majority of folks by that time will be at groove. But the other folks are mostly in-oors."

@PuleSebola wrote:

"Aowa now I have to choose between you and AB Da Costa. You really did me dirty chief."

@_iamTeezaKF said:

"Welcome back Malome. I am now gonna listen to Jacaranda for the first time in my life tonight we on."

@SMOKIE_TROUBLE replied:

"Nanzo and we are back and back to kickstart your weekend mood with Malome Tap."

@LefikaMadubula replied:

"Please play Mase. Welcome back as your first song."

@Gajeni_ said:

"Aowa (no ways) Malome. I am so heartbroken."

@Happy27533952 said:

"Kosha one-way. Haaa Fridays will never be the same bhakabhaka is on the radio haaa."

@JasonvdSkakel wrote:

"Hebann so I need to sharpen my Afrikaans nou Oom Tap? anyways, I know you are going to kill it, Bruce Tlake."

@NnaKgabo_ said:

"Actually, I thought you were joining 947. Congrats."

@PulePitikoe wrote:

"Mornings are never the same without you Malome."

@sandy10868676 replied:

"Welcome back sir."

@Boipelokgomany1 said:

"I missed you on radio. I can't wait."

Popular radio personality DJ Ankle Tap has returned to radio. Image: @DJMaverickZA

Source: Twitter

947 Radio personality Msizi James and wife Angela mourn the death of their second child

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June 2025 that former 5FM radio personality Msizi James and his wife have confirmed the passing of their second child.

Msizi and Angela James announced on their social media accounts that their daughter passed away at 24 weeks.

South Africans and industry colleagues took to the radio personality's post to comfort him and his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News