DJ Ankletap recently spoke about his mental health problems during an interview on Podcast and Chill

The radio personality revealed that he once tried to take his life, saying the attempt cost him R11K

Mzansi showed love to Ankletap and admired him for sharing his story, as difficult as it may have been

DJ Ankletap says he had to pay R11K after a failed suicide attempt.

Source: Facebook

DJ Ankletap spoke about having endured suicidal thoughts. The former YFM breakfast host revealed that he sought help after a failed attempt to take his life.

DJ Ankletap speaks on his mental health

During Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, YouFM presenter DJ Ankletap spoke about his battle with depression that sent him on a downward spiral.

Joining the Podcast and Chill Live Nation Tour, Malume Pompo got real about having suicidal thoughts after his marriage and relationship collapsed.

Ankletap revealed that he attempted to hang himself in his garage but accidentally ripped the door, a service that set him back by R11K:

"At that moment, I sat and cried for three or four hours. I sat on that floor with my broken garage around me and sobbed. I realised in that moment that I needed help."

He told the Chillers about losing close friends like late rappers HHP and Riky Rick to suicide. Ankletap later addressed J Molley's suicide attempt, saying he was glad the rapper found help despite people's perception of him:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Ankletap's revelations

Netizens showed love to Ankletap and admired his honesty:

XoliN said:

"Ankletap is one of the most open and genuine guests. So grateful for his vulnerability, so glad he is in a better space now."

godfrednqabankumane4794 wrote:

"The conversation around depression was really good. What was also good is that we're watching this during Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. Shout to Ankeltap, this might save someone out there."

seektruth5750 showed love to Ankletap:

"Ankletap, the depression segment almost brought me to tears because he was emotional about it. I’m glad he didn’t succeed in taking his life."

calvinfranklin2861 praised Ankletap:

"The most open and transparent guest you can ever get."

The_Vuka_Experience posted:

"Pompo is one of the most honest guests in a while."

J Molley opens up about his mental health

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to J Molley speaking about his struggle with his mental health.

The rapper revealed he has had suicidal thoughts since an early age, as well as how many times he has tried to take his life.

