J Molley recently opened up about his mental health, saying he is fighting to stay alive after hundreds of attempts to take his life

This after the rapper's latest suicide attempt that sent him to the hospital and raised concern among netizens

But alas, not everyone is sympathetic towards J Molly and have gone on to accuse him of using suicide for some online attention

J Molley got candid about his battle with his mental health. The rapper recently sparked a buzz online when he attempted to take his life.

J Molley addresses mental health issues

In the weeks following J Molley's traumatising public suicide attempt, the rapper has opened up about his struggles with his mental health.

This was after he revealed that he found salvation in Jesus Christ and vowed to dedicate his life to finding his purpose on earth.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the rapper commemorated Men's Mental Health Awareness Month by speaking about his troubled life, showing support for those with similar problems and urging those who aren't to be sympathetic:

"People are saying this was a PR stunt; I think it's utterly ignorant to accuse me of doing such a thing. I have attempted suicide 200 times. Did I ever publicise it then? No, this is the first incident.

"Do not mock a pain you have not endured. This is a serious topic; let's treat it that way. It's Men's Mental Health Awareness Month; let's check in on our brothers and not make a joke out of this. Praise God, I'm here, on a new journey with Christ to find my purpose."

Mzansi reacts to J Molley's statement

Netizens showed love to J Molley through his struggles:

Chismoke_ said:

"Love you, praying for you. The mockery is indicative of how much more mental health awareness needs to be done."

masiakananelo3 wrote:

"Men are being the most dismissive, then will come back and complain that no one cares about men's issues. Like? Praying for strength and healing for Molley."

MellZolanski posted:

"Don't ever scare us like that, please."

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised the rapper and continued to call him a clout-chaser:

KG_Zovias423 said:

"I hope this was not some publicity stunt for people to give you sympathy listenership."

lakatxa dismissed J Molley:

"Move over; we have more serious issues to be concerned about."

fiveptsforyou called J Molley out:

"It’s hard to sympathise with you when you post crypto currency tweets right after your suicidal attempts."

