J Molley compared himself to Riky Rick following his recent highly-publicised suicide attempt

He responded to MacG's comments about him attempting to take his life, where the podcaster said he didn't sympathise with him

Molley was dragged for his comment about Riky Rick, with netizens convinced that he's chasing clout

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

J Molley responded to MacG's criticism of his suicide attempt and compared himself to Rick Rick. Images: hoodpharmacist, rikyrickworld, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

J Molley had social media buzzing after responding to MacG's comments about his latest self-harm attempt.

J Molley responds to MacG

J Molley has returned to social media after finding salvation in Jesus following his disturbing social media posts.

The troubled rapper cried out to netizens and his loved ones, saying he had no intention of living while faced with horrendous mental health issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While some netizens sympathised with him, others, like MacG, claimed he was a clout-chaser and didn't feel sorry for him:

"I have no sympathy for people like that. If you wanna kill yourself, kill yourself, bro. Who are we to say you must save yourself if you don't want to? It is a decision; you are an adult."

On his Twitter (X) page, J Molley said the Podcast and Chill host's comments were distasteful. He drew a parallel between himself and Riky Rick, who took his life in 2022 after a battle with his mental health:

"I ain’t heard these vile things when we lost Riky to these things. Maybe I missed those tweets, and I’m mistaken. But to say you have no sympathy towards someone with both SAD and MDD is utterly distasteful to me."

Mzansi weighs in on J Molley's posts

Netizens dragged the rapper for comparing himself to Riky Rick, saying he was a clout-chaser:

u_sanel said:

"You're not Riky."

romeosmallz asked:

"Bro, are you after clout?"

Nas_Kryptonite suggested:

"Seek help. We are strangers, and we don't care much."

mrinfoguy dragged J Molley:

"You said you are gonna kill yourself, we said farewell. Then you came and called us names. Riky went out in peace and never advertised his suicide attempt."

Melissawaspty posted:

"You're an attention-seeking weirdo, please stop. You should be ashamed of yourself."

666_HYFR responded:

"Don’t bring Riky into this. He didn’t go live and try to emotionally blackmail people."

Nota Baloyi slams J Molley

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's comments about J Molly's suicide attempt.

Nota said the country had bigger things to worry about than the rapper's "attention-seeking suicide stunts."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News