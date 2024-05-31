The controversial Nota Baloyi recently slammed J Molley after his suicide attempt stunts on social media

The star wrote a tweet calling J Molley out, saying that netizens don't have time for his childish games

He also mentioned that if he wanted to kill himself, he should've kept it to himself instead of causing a buzz online

Nota Baloyi slammed J Molley on social media. Image: @hoodpharmacist, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Once again, Nota Baloyi dragged another celebrity on social media regarding their necessary attention-seeking stunts.

Nota Baloyi slams J Molley after his suicide attempt

J Molley has been making headlines after he published several posts contemplating taking his life.

The troubled rapper, having recently returned from a rehab facility, appeared to have spiralled and alerted his followers that he had nothing more to live for while sending several goodbye messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Earlier on, the controversial Nota Baloyi slammed the star for his suicidal attempt stunts and called him out for being an attention seeker during the general election period on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"We all have our own problems to deal with. The attention seeking suicide stunts are the least of our worries, if you want to harm yourself, keep it to yourself. We’re focused on surviving the Ramaphosa economy, we don’t have time for childish games… I warned him about that girl!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's post

Many netizens responded to Nota's post regarding rapper J Molley. See some of the comments below:

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"I wonder what you said when you warned him."

@Nkosi_Shebi responded:

"They must let him die like a man."

@Dynamic1852 wrote:

"Chief you an OG J molley is just a young kid who seeks help. Theres no reason whatsoever to bash him even makwa beats went through depression mental health his a serious issue."

@Meltee47109888 commented:

"This is too hot to handle."

@shizzdamusiq mentioned:

"We’ll see him after elections that one."

@Zanele94893315 said:

"He must chill, we are still busy with national matters."

J Molley contemplates retirement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared J Molley's post contemplating retiring from music.

The rapper let his fans decide the fate of his career, saying it was up to them to pick whether he releases or retires.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News