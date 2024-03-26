J Molley has returned after seven months of silence and revealed that he has been on a sobriety journey

This after the rapper hinted at retiring from music and has now apologised for causing pain to his loved ones

Mzansi welcomed Molley back with open arms and wished him well on his journey to bettering himself

J Molley announced that he's on a sobriety journey and received support from his fans. Images: hoodpharmacist

Source: Instagram

J Molley revealed that he took a sabbatical to focus on his journey to sobriety. The rapper sparked a frenzy among his supporters in 2023 when he announced his retirement from music, but it now appears he's in much better shape and sent an apology to those he hurt and disappointed.

J Molley addresses going sober in heartfelt video

The self-proclaimed Hood Pharmacist, J Molley, is back on social media after a seven-month-long hiatus.

This, according to a video posted by the rapper, was due to his journey to sobriety, where he had to face his demons and take accountability for his mistakes.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Love and Hip Hop star was sympathetic as he detailed his struggles and owned up to his shortcomings:

"For too long, I have been burdened by the weight of my actions, actions fueled by a disease I couldn't fully control. Today, I stand before you with newfound clarity, humility and courage seven months into my journey of sobriety.

"I write to extend my deepest apologies for the pain I've caused due to my addiction and the resulting abuse. My addiction clouded my judgement, distorted my priorities and led me down a path of destruction."

Mzansi weighs in on J Molley's video

Netizens were moved by Molley's sincere video and wished him well on his journey:

RealSihleIV wished Molley well:

"Wishing him strength."

EliSeptember_ said:

"Wish him the best. Addiction is not easy."

northnatasha_rs posted:

"Such a beautiful video. Wishing him well."

Meanwhile, some netizens couldn't wait to be spicy and drag J Molley:

mr_mbathaa said:

"Those substances only brought out your true colours, lil dude. Stop blaming them; it's the way you were raised."

FreshAirlfc wrote:

"The moment he spends a night in the studio recording, it will be Deja Vu."

charlie_mvuyana wasn't convinced:

"But he drinks lean. So he is not totally sober."

Emtee celebrates 10 years of sobriety

Source: Briefly News