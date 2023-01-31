MTV Africa took to social media earlier this month to announce the brand new season of 'Love & Hip Hop South Africa'

According to the channel, the show will follow the love lives of eight South African hip-hop stars

The channel's announcement received mixed reactions, as many people said they don't see the need for the show in Mzansi

Not only will the viewers get an exclusive look into their favourate artists, but they will also get to see them as they go through the industry struggles and temptations.

The list of cast members includes J Molley, Fifi Cooper, Gigi Lamayne, and Shane eagle, to mention a few. The show will premiere on 27 February, on MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) at 21h00 CAT.

"Umjolo meets Hip Hop on a brand new season of Love & Hip Hop South Africa Follow the lives of 8 artists as they navigate the industry, love, struggles, and temptation. It’s going to be WILD," @MTVAfrica announced on Twitter.

Mzansi reacts to the launch of Love & Hope Hope in South Africa

Many people said they do not think that the show will be interesting. @lxlxdx said:

"We have a global pandemic of mid rappers... this lineup is as disappointing as the Love and Hip Hop SA or Joburg or whatever they calling it."

@Tshepo_Ranko commented:

"Lol, looking at the #LoveAndHipHopSA cast and I wouldn’t say they all fell off. Hip Hop is not exactly dominating mainstream music at the moment, but we can’t say Shane Eagle and Yanga Chief fell off."

@hoydiie wrote:

"Love and Hip Hop South Africa? Lmfao in advance."

@JaneDoe073:

"I feel like MTV really fumbled on this one. Instead of Love and hip hop South Africa, they should have gone with Ex on the beach South Africa. Go nyiwe once."

