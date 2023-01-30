Only a few days left before the premiere of Zahara's eagerly awaited reality TV show titled 'Zahara: As I Rise'

The multi-award-winning singer shared on social media earlier this month that she scored herself a show on SABC 1

She recently took to Twitter to remind fans to set their reminders because 'Zahara: As I Rise' is about to hit the screens

Zahara begins the countdown to her reality TV show. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

February 4, 2023, will be a special day for Zahara and her fans as her reality TV show Zahara: As I Rise will air at exactly 7:30pm on SABC 1.

The excited singer already started the countdown on her social media platforms. She shared short clips of the show, giving her fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

Taking to Twitter on January 13, Zahara expressed gratitude to the public broadcaster for allowing her to give her fans an exclusive look inside her glamorous life. She tweeted:

"Thank you SABC for always giving me the platform to tell my story. To my team, I thank you and love you and the #ZaharaArmy #AsIrise."

Fans are looking forward to 'Zahara: As I Rise'

Many people have opened up on social media about how they cannot wait for the premiere of Zahara's reality TV show.

@ Nathiszuthe commented:

"Country Girl, may God lift you higher and higher."

@Trevor158852021 said:

"Look, we love you and we always will, no matter which direction life throws you."

@Bonganimash wrote:

"Yes, Zahara this is what we want. Rise, Girl Rise."

@VuyisaNtsini:

"We are going to tune in sis."

Source: Briefly News