The newly released season of the 'Kings of Joburg' has taken the top spot on Netflix

The popular series was released a few days ago, on January 27, 2023 and is now the most-watched show on the streaming app

Executive producer Connie Ferguson took to social media to celebrate the series and paid tribute to her late husband

'Kings of Joburg' takes the top spot on Netflix: Images: @connie_ferguson and @fergusons_films

Source: Instagram

Kings of Joburg has attracted many views on Netflix, making it the current most-watched show in South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Connie Ferguson posted a video giving fans a sneak peek inside the behind-the-scenes of the series.

She said her husband would never be forgotten and would continue to be loved unconditionally. She added:

“A KING, a legend, a cool dude, a superstar! The nicest, kindest, warmest, most humble talented person I have known! The GOAT! This one is for you SHO! Live, love, and leave a legacy! "

Fans react to Connie Ferguson's touching Instagram post

After the TV star and businesswoman posted the clip, fans commented that they are struggling to come to terms with Shona's passing.

@pausah_k said:

"I sometimes check his page just to truly believe he's gone. Why I'm attached to his demise remains a mystery to me since. I never knew him personally, let alone met him. God never makes a mistake and we are grateful to have known Shona in this lifetime."

@hasaraore wrote:

"I always expect to hear that he never passed on. That it was part of a storyline for other great movies. I'm still waiting for him to reappear."

@boledi_chuene commented:

"There’s always a new and fresh video of Sho, you’d swear he is still alive. Captured moments relived."

@s_tapslove:

"Really proud of you. You've shown us courage, comfort, happiness and mostly love. You loved this man endlessly, in every way and every day ❤ and he loves you back. I am speechless really."

