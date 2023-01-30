David Tlale has penned an online post for his birthday where he reflects on his life in the past few years

The star was involved in serious allegations of abuse of power when his mentee accused him of forcing himself on him

It seems like the fashion designer has risen against the accusations, as his online birthday letter also touched on how God helped him out during those dark times

David Tlale recently turned 48 years old and celebrated his special day on Instagram.

David Tlale has written a touching birthday post dedicated to himself for his 48th birthday. Image: @connie_ferguson and @davidtlale

In the post's caption, the fashion designer shared his gratitude to God for picking him up when he hit rock bottom in the past few years. Tlale said:

"The Journey Continues with God on my side, I can do all things. Up to this far, it’s been great through the good, the bad, and the ugly it’s been amazing. I wear my scars that brighten my crown with pride to have sustained until this far! Thank you God for one more year. Happy birthday Dr. David TLALE! Let the beat go on."

According to ZAlebs, David's long showbiz career has not been without controversy. In 2022, Sindile Zack Dudumashe accused his mentor of forcing himself on him.

“I was charmed and inspired by him. A role model to me at the time and to cut the long story short, he dr*gged and sex*ally abused me. He then exploited me for my skills during the pandemic,” Zack claimed.

Tlale, however, defended himself, saying the allegations were false. He also promised to reach out to experts about the matter.

Mzansi celebs and peeps wish Tlale a happy and scandal-free life

@connie_ferguson said:

"@davidtlale - Happy birthday Bro. Masego le matlhogonolo.❤️"

@lusanda_beja shared:

"Happy Birthday D!! GOD bless all you do. May today bring you sight to see beyond where you are. The new level Awaits."

@nununtshingila posted:

"Happy birthday my dearest friend. Love you deep ♥️"

@thebeikalafeng replied:

"Happy Birthday, David. You have reigned and led through all challenges and triumphs. May this be another great year of triumph, breakthrough and joy. Happy birthday, brother @davidtlale."

@pamella.radebe commented:

"May your blessings multiply a thousand fold dear one. Good things only @davidtlale "

@solomzimjayezi wrote:

"@davidtlale as a co-creative next to the Divine Creative energy you doing amazing Bhuti. Stay Blessed."

@abena_yaws reacted:

"Happy birthday my mentor @davidtlale. I pray for God’s grace as you continue to impact the next generation."

@sabatamasoka added:

"Happy birthday to you Dr Tlale. Love and light to you."

