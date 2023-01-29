2013 Idols SA runner-up Brendae Praise and his lovely wife Mpoomy Ledwaba recently had Mzansi admiring their relationship

The talented singer headed to his pages to pen a heartwarming message to celebrate Mpoomy's birthday

He raved over his beautiful wife calling her an inspiration and that he is proud of the woman she is becoming

Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba recently painted timelines red with their sweet exchange on Instagram.

The talented singer poured his heart out in a sweet birthday tribute to his wife.

According to TimesLIVE, Brenden said he is grateful for having Mpoomy Ledwaba in his life. Brenden also added that he was proud of seeing his wife who he met at a young age, become the woman she is becoming. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday LOML, it’s impossible to truly celebrate you because your impact on the world is unquantifiable. I’m just grateful to have had the best seat to watch you become. I love you so much and I appreciate you for forcing me to take this picture because Now I can use it for content ❤️."

Mpoomy Ledwaba jumped into the post's comments section with a heartwarming response. She commented:

"To do this life thing with you?? Man what a life. I looove you! You are so good to me, you are soo good for me. You bring out the best in me."

Fans react to the couple's sweet exchange

Social media users couldn't help but gush over the post. Many said they admire how Brenden and Mpoomy love each other loudly.

@amanda.dambuza said:

"Aaahh man! Love you guys and we celebrate soon. Happy birthday to a very special human❤️❤️."

@iamdivyarichy wrote:

"It was this time way back in 2017 that I came across your birthday post to your wife that post introduced me to your wonderful family. You both have been a great blessings since then. I’ve grown a lot. Happy birthday to Mrs Mpoomy Ledwaba we love you."

@nosipho_mbuyazii commented:

"A lover of life! Such a great community she has created with her platform. Drinking from this well for nearly 6 years now has been soooo good and nutritious for me! Dankooo❤️ Happy birthday Mrs moms."

@thabisobm added:

"Let me know if you need a photographer for your next trip ."

