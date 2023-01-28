Mihlali Ndamase had the rumour mill spinning when she posted snaps looking all kinds of saucy

The star also had eagle-eyed social media users thinking there is a bun in the oven

Mihlali Ndamase charted trends when she went public with her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe

Social media was on fire when Mihlali Ndamase shared her recent pictures. The star who is currently head over heels with businessman Leeroy Sidambe had fans thinking she is pregnant.

Mihlali Ndamase had her followers thinking she is pregnant after sharing recent pictures. Image: @mihlali_n.

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase was the talk of the town last year when she went Instagram official with her businessman bae Leeroy Sidambe after months of speculation.

The pair had been painting timelines red with their beautiful posts and pictures. They even had matching tattoos done.

Mihlali Ndamase sparks pregnancy rumours with her recent pictures

Taking to her Instagram page, Mihlali Ndamase shared stunning snaps rocking a pink dress and strappy heels. Fans flooded to the comments section to say that the star seemed pregnant in the pictures. Others even congratulated the award-winning YouTuber.

@zoe_coomaloe said:

"I suspect pregnancy."

@coumbaswallin wrote:

"You look pregnant."

@ofentse_kiss added:

"The last frame is deceiving."

@lhalha_petros noted:

"I need the shoesswooow stunning ❤️"

@caroline_moloi commented:

"It's the signature pose for me❤️."

@s.weety616 wrote:

"Congratulations on ur pregnancy ."

@naragal22 said:

"Mmmhhh oh baby."

@thandee44 wrote

"Congratulations on your pregnancy wow this is Amazing!!"

@blackbarbielish added:

"A baby doll "

Nadia Nakai pens sweet birthday message to AKA, posts stunning pics, SA in awe: “Most beautiful message”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai penned a sweet birthday message to her man, AKA. The Fella In Versace rapper turned 35 on Saturday, 28 January.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Bragga posted beautiful pics of herself with her bae all loved-up. She expressed how much she appreciates Supa Mega. Nadia captioned her post:

"Happy Birthday my baby! I love you so much!! You protect me so much! And lift me up… I learn so much from you everyday!!!! And have theeee most fun with you!!! I’m so proud of you!!!!! You’re my blessing!"

