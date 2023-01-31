Connie Feguson's grandson Ronewa touched many lives with his prayer in a video shared by his mom, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson

The young boy opted to pray when he was asked in an interview if he had any inspirational words for young people

People reacted to the viral video by comparing Ro to his late grandfather, Shona Ferguson, who publicly practised his faith as well

Connie Ferguson has the most thoughtful grandson ever. The young boy's kind personality captured Mzansi peeps' hearts in many ways, including practising his faith in public.

According to the Daily Sun, in an interview with media personality Candice Modiselle and his mother, Lesedi Motsunyane-Ferguson, the shy boy was asked to share his pearls of wisdom with the youth in South Africa. Instead of dishing out advice, Ronewa opted to pray for young people.

Proud of her son, Lesedi shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it:

"May Ro’s prayer resonate with us all. May we be grateful for the lives we have and continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Happy Sunday ♥️"

Mzansi falls in love with Connie Ferguson's grandson Ronewa

@keneilwe_manoko said:

"Uncle Sho multiplied."

@kamva_mfuko shared:

"Will I watch this video every time it pops up and cry every single time? absolutely."

@hope_nemushiru posted:

"He's gonna be a force because he's already a seed that is germinating."

@spqutsu replied:

"No way! I’m just crying!!! Just manifesting Matthew 19:14."

@pushk2 commented:

"I needed to breathe after that prayer ❤️"

@sthembisozenny also said:

"Children are love."

@nzurikay wrote:

"This touched too deeply. I got my son to memorise and join in every morning. Thanks Ro ❤️"

@mokgadidiphororo added:

"Wooow, we stand in agreement with you baby boy. Keep this prayer all your life nana. God is your light and your strength ❤️"

