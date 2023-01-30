Something Inside So Strong hitmaker Lira has shared how her health is progressing after she was hit by a stroke in 2022

The famous singer has been doing the health check posts ever since she announced her illness last year

In the latest posts, Mzansi celebs flooded her page, sending prayers to the star after she revealed she is having a hard time healing quickly

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebs, including SOmizi, have sent prayers to Lira after saying her health hasn't been improving as planned. Image: @miss_lira and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Lira has shared a health update with her online followers.

According to Eyewitness News, the singer suffered a stroke while in Germany in April 2022. Since then, she has been updating her fans about her progress.

Taking to Instagram recently, Lira revealed that even though her health is improving, her speech is still impaired.

"Complements of the new year! I haven’t posted this year. My speech healing is very slow, I’m doing the best I can to remain sane. I’m still alive and well. I wish great health, prosperity and love!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi celebs and peeps wish Lira a speedy recovery

@somizi said:

"Listen the day you come back on stage hell is going to freeze."

@kellykhumaloza shared:

"We will continue to stand firm in prayer for you ❤️"

@nhlanhla_mafu posted:

"Sending you so much love my butternut and lots of hugs and God's healing ❤️❤️❤️"

@bridgetmasinga wrote:

"Positive mind and steady progress lover P.S Ngiyeza there for island living."

@pabimoloi reacted:

"I just love this for you. ❤️ Always so inspired by you ❤️"

@petrasprecher replied:

"Wishing you much patience!"

@maneodee commented:

"One step at a time sis. Slow means movement. Movement means progress. You'll get there. I thank God for your life. Uyathandwa vah... ❤️"

@leannemanas also said:

"Sending so much love Lira!! You will get there! Enjoy that beautiful peaceful surrounding."

@thusomasikhwa also shared:

"Take time. Sometimes it is much needed. Downtime can produce the highest up. The deeper the roots of the bamboo tree propagate before it breaks ground, the higher and faster it grows once the shoot appears."

@mrsrelo added:

"Unkulunkulu mkhulu @miss_lira it always warms my heart to see a post of you just updating us on your health. Truly is a blessing to see you getting better. We thank God for your health sis. "

Black Coffee and Mzansi send prayers to Mark Pilgrim as battle with cancer continues: “Keep fighting”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Mark Pilgrim updated his social media followers on his health situation. The radio personality revealed that he is back in the hospital for another medical procedure.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2022 and was recently released from the hospital after a 64-day stay.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, January 24, Mark announced that he returned to the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News