Innocent Sadiki has announced that now that she has turned 35 years old, her womb is closed

The actress has two children and appears to have reached her reproductive limit

Reacting to the post, Mzansi wished the star a happy birthday and said she must reconsider her decision

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Television star Innocent Sadiki recently celebrated her 35th birthday by announcing she has decided to stop having kids.

‘Skeem Saam’ Actress Innocent Sadiki sasys she's done making babies. Image: @innosadiki

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the Skeem Saam actress has two daughters with her preacher husband.

Taking to Instagram, Inno posted four snaps showing off her hourglass figure in a tight pink dress with the following caption:

"Thank you Lord for 35 Years of Grace. I’ve officially reached my cut of line for making babies (sorry husband), and I’m ready to print money from doing what I LOVE."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi wishes Innocent Sadiki a happy 35th birthday and reacts to her announcement

@nomathemba7216 said:

"❤️ Happy birthday mam grow in Christ may you encounter big things upon your life."

@salisaliphotography shared:

"This is 35. Happy blessed birthday Inno. Wishing you many more years of God’s wisdom and favour."

@ma.le103 posted:

"Happy belated birthday Chips may the mighty God bless you with many years to come love you "

@gabisilet replied:

"Happy blessed day muhleza. May God bless you with more peaceful, joyful, healthy and wealthy years ❤️❤️❤️"

@priscilla_masabata_leburu commented:

"Shuu your heart is rooted in Christ❤️profound. Happy birthday. Gift ya hao yatla❤️"

@8294.lalah wrote:

"Happy birthday mummy ka Emma and Ntombana "

@blesynbob reacted:

"Happy birthday gorgeous woman of God."

@lenahs2022 also said:

"Happy birthday Mam. May the Lord enlarge your territory. As for the cut off ya Bana it's up to God."

@nthabiseng_matsoai added:

"You are being unfair Inno. Your hubby is still hoping for a son"

Kelly Khumalo confirms pregnancy rumours and flaunts baby bump in Instagram post, fans congratulate the star

In other enetrtainemnt news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo doesn't have to do much to get Mzansi talking, and the streets were buzzing with rumours that she's pregnant and engaged.

The talented songstress confirmed one of those rumours with an Instagram post showing off her baby bump.

The star, who has faced public scrutiny because of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, looked relaxed and seemed like she was embracing the journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News