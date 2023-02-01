Dawn Thandeka King has left DiepCity after bringing her character Mashembe to life for two years

The actress took to her Instagram account to show gratitude to all the people who showed her love while she played the famous role

Reacting to the post, Mzansi people lauded the star for always portraying her acting roles realistically

DiepCity actress Dawn Thandeka King, popularly known for her character Mashenge, has bid goodbye to the show after two years.

'DiepCity' viewers praised Dawn Thandeka King for playing her role, Mashenge, in a captivating way. The star left the Mzansi Magic telenovela. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

According to ZAlebs, Thandeka is set to appear in the highly anticipated drama series. She will showcase her amazing talent to an international audience by playing the role of Shaka Zulu's aunt, Mkabayi kaJama.

Taking to Instagram shortly after her final scene was broadcast, King penned an emotional post thanking everyone who made the character one of the favourites among Mzansi people. She wrote:

"I say goodbye to yet another amazing woman, Thandie Jele aka MaShenge, it has been an honor to be a vessel to such a powerful character, and I hope she was able to teach through her story. Thank you @blackbrain_sa for the opportunity. Thank you to my onscreen family @hamiltondhlamini @iamnozuko @luyanda_s_ it was truly an honor. Love you always. Thank you to the entire cast and crew of @diepcitymzansi161. Thank you to the audience that welcomed and loved MaShenge.Till we meet again ♥️"

Celebs and DiepCity viewers bid farewell to Dawn Thandeka King

@znombona said:

"A legendary exit from a legendary thespian!! Congratulations chomi and thank you for your stunning offering ❤️"

@nomsadiva shared:

"You were Amazing sthandwa sami. As always, thank you for giving us Mashenge ❤️❤️"

@thenjiwecomedy posted:

"What a sad ending. Farewell MaMtshali."

@shazneey4 replied:

"A true definition of iskhukhukazi sivikela ingane zaso "

@mpuzar commented:

"Thank you for your amazing work. You brought this character to life from day 1 "

@andee_gee wrote:

" Your exit was so emotional. The way you protected Nokthula felt so real. "

@lurnay.tm reacted

"Oh Ma!! Thank you for sharing your craft with us. UMvelingqangi akubusise futhi akwandisele. MaShenge was a very wonderful character and you played her with your whole being and heart. Thank you so much for educating us through her character and for inspiring us through her. Continue to fly high and flourish Mawam! UMzansi wonke uyabonga!"

@sbudashebeleza added:

"Thanks for sharing your talent with us, you are an amazing human being, farewell MaShenge "

