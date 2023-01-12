Mabusi Seme has announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after bringing the heat in Season 2

The stunning beauty was a fan favourite whose stans defended and adored whenever new Season 2 episodes aired

According to Showmax, the highly-anticipated third Season without Mabusi is scheduled to premiere on 1 February 2023

Showmax has confirmed the third Season of The Real Housewives of Durban, but not all fan favourites will return.

'RHOD' star Mabusi Seme has parted ways with the hit reality show. Image: @mabusilicious

According to Mabusi, who appeared on the hit reality show as a friend, she's not included in the new episodes, which will premiere on 1 February 2023.

The stunning star was responding to a curious Twitter follower after the announcement of RHOD's comeback trended.

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers fell in love with Mabusi's personality

Despite not being a member of the official cast, Mabusi became famous because she added juicy drama to the show and kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

The stunning beauty amassed a devoted following of fans who defended her whenever she got into petty arguments with the housewives.

@miss_andisa said:

"I really don’t like the way the ladies on #RHOD treat Mabusi. She’s such a lovely person. She’s genuine, kind and really funny."

@LeratoMahlaba_ shared:

"MaKhumalo should have been an extra.. Someone's friend, not so much as part of the main cast. They should have put Mabusi in her place #RHOD"

@DrKhutso_Mhlaba posted:

"Campaign to replace Thobile with Mabusi as the main housewife #RHOD."

@Phili_Mfanaa replied:

"Jojo is a coward hey Instead of directing that negative energy to the relevant person (Londie) she chose to pick on Mabusi because she thought she’s the easy target. I’m proud of the girls for calling her out though. Daramo ba nale nnete #RHOD #RHODurban"

@MprueDie commented:

"Nonku’s dislike for MaBusi is the same dislike LaC has towards Thobile. No reason, just mean girl behaviour #RHOD"

@TsitsiNotha wrote:

"The husband isn’t the famous one. Londie is trending because of RHOD. She was a mean girl on the show, and polygamy and cheating were brought up on the show. I honestly think if this was Nonku or even Mabusi, it would be different."

@ntombendala_ also said:

"The only person with sense on this show is Mabusi #RHOD"

@Nelzee1605 added:

"I like Mabusi yazi #RHOD"

