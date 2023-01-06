1Magic has confirmed the coming of The Real Housewives franchise to Gqeberha's shores

The highly anticipated reality TV show is set to premiere next month, February 2023 on 1Magic, DStv channel 103

Many social media users have expressed their excitement for the show in the comments section on Twitter

Real Housewives of Gqeberha to hit the screens. Image: @1magictv

Source: Instagram

1 Magic has taken to social media platforms to share a teaser of 'The Real Housewives of Gqeberha', confirming that the show will be aired on the channel soon.

"Sana! Hold on to your wig, Gqeberha’s sophisticated Queens of Reality are coming to serve glam, the fashions and them coastal reads honey. Get ready for the Real Housewives of Gqeberha, coming to 1Magic in February 2023," the channel tweeted.

According to ZAlebs, the cast members have not yet been disclosed. People have since taken to the comments section to react. @JoyMkhize_ commented:

"I’m super excited for #RHOGQ y’all don’t even understand yho. The drama and fire in Xhosa women?? It’s going to be a SHOW okay??"

@thandoau said:

Hay’ ke sezisukile because I just know the Xhosa girls will bring all the drama. Do you know how sassy it can get? #RHOGQ

@OriginalGumz wrote:

"Excited is an understatement, I know this is just going to be peak entertainment #RHOGQ

@whoistroniiq replied:

"I had a feeling that 2023 will be a good year and guess what we’re getting served with The Real Housewives of Gqeberha #RHOGQ"

@DJMosh:

"Haibo Haibo ‍♂️ if it’s from the Eastern Cape the drama is gonna be much more than we’ve seen from all the others in the franchise this might just be the best one yet! #RHOGQ."

