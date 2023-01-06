Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of her night out with her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga

The video left fans of the Real Housewives franchise excited when they spotted Khanyi having a conversation with a castmate from Dubai

Khanyi's followers gushed over her high-rolling lifestyle in the comments section, calling her inspirational

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Khanyi Mbau and Chanel Ayan linked up in Dubai. Image: @mbaureloaded and @chanelayan

Source: Instagram

Khanyisile Mbau has been living her best life in Dubai with her Zimbabwean millionaire boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, for the past few years.

On Thursday, Khanyi posted a teasing video of her date night in the UAE city, mingling with the breakout star of the 'Real Housewives of Dubai', Chanel Ayan.

Their meeting whetted the appetite of many Mzansi people who said it would be groundbreaking if she joined the Dubai cast of the Bravo show.

Khanyi is currently on Netflix's critically acclaimed reality show 'Young, Famous & African' and has a recurring role on 'The Wife', airing on Showmax.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens also complimented the actress and her bae for looking stunning and a few said the picture she posted looked like a Valentine's Day postcard.

@radebesmangaliso said:

"You guys are ready for Valentine. Looking good by the way."

@sweetpinds posted

"Yoh Khanyi, rubbing shoulders with the Real Housewives of Dubai. Girl your future is bright, keep flying that SA flag.❤️"

@kikipop_michael mentioned:

"One day is one. I shall be as glamorous and a powerhouse like you."

@tebogomanaka wrote:

"Praying for you to join the Real Housewives of Dubai or Dubai Bling."

@kelo_mile stated:

"That man better put a ring on it."

@am.ara7975 asked:

"Looking stunning. Is that Chanel Ayan or my eyes are deceiving me? Wow!"

@likhonasawuka_ said:

"You've been winning in this life thing ever since Mandla. Your ancestors have always worked overtime!"

@memlety shared:

"You make me believe that there is true love out there for real. Your man adores you. ❤️❤️"

Khanyi Mbau: From flying private to shopping sprees in Dubai, 5 times ‘The Wife’ star served soft life goals

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau is a household name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The stunner has had her fair share of controversy and netizens are here for it.

As the 'Young, Famous and African' star celebrates her 37th birthday, Briefly News takes a look at some of the moments the iconic celeb served soft life goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News