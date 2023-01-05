Podcast and Chill host MacG has announced on his Twitter timeline that he has cut his dreadlocks

The podcaster revealed that the act was purely for New Year celebrations, and Mzansi wasn't impressed

South Africans had varying opinions, with many trolling the celebrity and pleading for photos of his new haircut

MacG, the Podcast and Chill host, recently stunned Mzansi when he chopped off his dreadlocks.

Mzansi photoshops a chiskop in MacG's picture after revealing he has cut his dreadlocks. Image: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter and @macgunleashed/Instagram

Source: UGC

On his official Twitter account, the famous YouTube podcaster shared a photo showing his locks on the floor. His face was not visible in the photograph.

According to the Twitter caption, the shocking act was part of his New Year's resolution. MacG stated:

"Happy New Year to me "

After seeing the picture, people were shocked that MacG had the guts to give up his distinguished hairdo. Online users said he better have thought this through because he has no choice but to fall in love with his Chiskop.

Check out the comments below:

@sj_makinana said:

"Apparently, people cut their hair when they are going through a breakup. I hope this has nothing to do with that and it’s just a fresh start. Otherwise nyak’omtsha!"

@t_uckie shared:

"I need the strength to cut mine"

@MokhonoanaSimmy replied:

"Remember we don't have wigs for men wena."

@sandile_collin commented:

"Post(a) lapho we can't wait till Monday."

@Real_Azola posted:

"Literally Unleashing a new Mac this year "

@ZandileClock also said:

"I just know Sol and crew are going to laugh at you"

@ProBunts also shared:

"What if this int Mac's real hair? He just went to a barbershop and took some hair from a previous customer."

@BubbleTNaledi wrote:

"You guys aren't playing around w these 2023 resolutions!! "

@_sandilem added:

"He’ll look 10 years old now."

Source: Briefly News