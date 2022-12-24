Sho Madjozi has caused most moms to overspend this Christmas because her unique braids have gone viral once again

One mother of six complained on social media that she recently paid for her daughters to get the trendy hairstyle

Other parents also vented their frustrations, while mothers of boy children sat back and watched the chaos unfold

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sho Madjozi's unique braids are still popular among female bundles of joy.

Sho Madjozi’s pink braids are a trend among girl children for Christmas. Image: @shomadjozi/Instagram and @ShoMadjozi/Twitter

Source: UGC

The artist's music debut was years ago, but kids still can't get enough of her colorful hairstyles, which they try to imitate whenever she has a new one.

For one mother whose children adore the John Cena hitmaker, Christmas has turned into a nightmare. The mother vented her frustration online, claiming that she spent a lot of money to get her daughters the pink braids Sho recently paraded on her social media accounts.

"I’m paying for SIX kids to get pink braids at the hair salon. Sho Madjozi will pay for her sins one day."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Other mothers shared that they have been working hard to get their daughters the same hairstyles. Moms of boy children commented that they were enjoying the benefit of paying less for haircuts at the salon.

@1dakid_ said:

"Schools open in 2 weeks... There is no need."

@PaleNgwenya shared:

"Been at it since she started daycare, now I have to convince her that big kids' school doesn't allow this type of hair."

@KeKelebs replied:

"☺️☺️☺️. Her movement is bigger now. It's only gonna get worse.."

@LihleMndebela commented:

"She created a lot of business for salon ladies. I heard them laughing the other day saying if it wasn't for Sho Majozi we wouldn't be this busy. Shout out to her "

@Bukekazwane wrote:

"December is the pits of you have girls . Mine wanted pink. We got to the salon, she added yellow and green. She looks like a Christmas tree"

@BlessingMonyai reacted:

"Years later and it’s still trending… but they look cute shem."

@Amai_Amai16 also said:

"Mama, please pull yourself together because "Sho and the stars" is coming for your money "

@JoyfulBoity also shared:

"Girl moms and dads are currently in trouble. As a boy mom, I say abashwe "

@MasefelaE also wrote:

"My daughter does not even know Sho Madjozi but a pink and white hairpiece is what she wanted. She must have seen from friends who saw from cousins who know her. I agree she must pay"

@nawtee26 added:

"Lol, sisonke"

Sho Madjozi’s video bumping into famous homeless man Bonga leaves Mzansi in stitches

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi's video running into homeless man Bonga Sithole in the middle of traffic has gone viral on Twitter.

At the beginning of the clip, the media sensation can be seen having an intense conversation with the police. The discussion was unclear, but Bonga charged at the star when Sho called his name.

The well-spoken gentleman was taken aback when Sho recognised him and couldn't contain his excitement. Bonga sped through traffic to reach Sho, whom he lavished with hand kisses as he approached her car window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News