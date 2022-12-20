Zoleka Mandela has started a Twitter poll to get people's thoughts on what she should do with her frozen eggs

After being diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer, the famous author is considering to donate her eggs

People in the comments backed her up, saying that the only option that makes sense is for her to donate the eggs rather than throw them away

Even though she is going through the most, Zoleka Mandela intends to do something selfless. The author started a Twitter poll to get Mzansi's thoughts on donating her frozen eggs.

The stunner was diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer in August 2022, and Mzansi hasn't left her side since she expressed her fears about leaving her children behind.

The issue appears to be bothering Zoleka still, as she mentioned that she is considering donating her frozen eggs. Online people voted in the Twitter poll and said she should donate the eggs rather than throw them away or store them.

"Beloved hearts! What do you think I should do with my eggs which have been stored at the fertility clinic, now that I have been diagnosed with stage 4, terminal cancer? Peace. Passion. Positivity. #TerminallyFree," said Zoleka in the Twitter caption.

Tweeps expressed nothing but admiration for Zoleka's audacious move in the comments section after the poll closed. Netizens praised and comforted Mandela saying:

@marensia1 said:

"The way your kids are so beautiful Imagine anyone having the genes and looking like Ngce Ngce Popsicle . My goodness I love you Zoe"

@NakaniAmanda shared:

"Oh maan anonymously donate mama. You have such beautiful children "

@charliemasala1 posted:

"Will continue to pray for you. Nothing is impossible with God.."

@ObakengModisak1 also said:

"Follow your heart. Do what is right for you. God be with you. As a cancer survivor, I know how tough it is.❤️❤️"

@Lekholokwe wrote:

"Never give up my sister. God lives in each and every one of us!"

@MahlanguMmankwe also shared:

"May God Bless you Momma "

@sofa_detective reacted:

"Ei man Sending you a huge squeeze."

@Mmabo72198506 replied:

"Be sis........Sending you love ❤ and light ✨."

@futhimthiya commented:

"God is bigger than that monster. You have survived sisi you are still going to survive. You can still keep them cos to God there’s no such as a terminal disease. I love you ❤️❤️❤️"

@johnsonbabsie added:

"Cancer is a monster. This is very sad. Donate to your family sisi."

