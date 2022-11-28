Zoleka Mandela recently expressed gratitude to South Africans for their support after she revealed she has bone cancer

The author posted a statement on her official Instagram page thanking everyone and revealing how she manages her businesses after the diagnosis

As expected, Zoleka's comments section was flooded with online users who expressed their support once more

Zoleka Mandela recently expressed her gratitude to South Africans who offered her a shoulder to cry on after learning that she had been diagnosed with cancer again.

Zoleka Mandela's lengthy statement thanking South Africans for supporting her after she revealed her cancer diagnosis has gone viral. Image: @zolekamandela

In August 2022, Briefly News reported that Zoleka has bone metastasis. At the time, the author shared her concerns about disclosing her chronic disease to her children.

Mzansi people quickly supported Zoleka after she made her concerns public. Now, netizens quickly share support messages whenever Zoleka shares an update on her condition.

It was no different when Zoleka recently shared a post thanking South Africans for their encouraging messages, which strengthened her during her difficult journey. Zoleka 's statement partly read:

"I would like to express my gratitude for the support and love I have been showered with since announcing the recent development in my health. I am currently finding the best way to manage my illness and business. I would like to like to thank each person behind all the brands and campaigns that have shown interest in working together."

After seeing the post, netizens showed Zoleka love in the comments section. Peeps wrote:

@mpumygamede said:

"#terminallyfree ... I love that!! Love and light to you @zolekamandela ❤️"

@nomsa.langa90 shared:

"We love you sis ❤️❤️"

@nozipombere replied:

"You are a warrior lil sis "

@mommyshearttoaplate2 commented:

"Love you so much Sis, an inspiration you are ❤️"

@oratelmok wrote:

"You are much appreciated Zo❤️❤️"

@moremedi_abby reacted:

"Love and light to you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@jamazeyan also said:

"Peace, love, positivity Zoe ❤️❤️❤️"

@phiwakahle_mbatha also shared:

"We shall stand with you always"

