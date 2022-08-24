Zoleka Mandela is facing cancer once more, as she disclosed to her social media followers that she has been diagnosed with bone cancer

The author and activist says that after experiencing back pain for more than a month, she sought medical attention

Mzansi people have flocked to their timelines to wish Zoleka a speedy recovery, especially for her children

Zoleka Mandela's cancer battle appears to be far from over.

Zoleka Mandela says she has been diagnosed with cancer again. Image: @zolekamandela/Instagram and J.Countess/GettyImages

The author took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news she received from her doctor. Zoleka said that she had extremely painful back pains for more than a month and went to see her doctor when she couldn't handle them any longer. According to the author of When Hope Whispers, the doctor performed an x-ray and discovered bone cancer, specifically bone metastasis.

Zoleka is devastated because she is worried about her children. She uttered the agonising words:

“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying ... I don’t want to die.”

On Instagram, Zoleka shared the following sad post:

Netizens react to the heart-wrenching news

@Celeste Wagenaar said:

"Praying for a speedy recovery, stay focused and positive, God has a true healing hand. "

@Ncamisile Ramza wrote:

"If you can't fight for yourself please do it for your kids. They need you. Lord, please give her the strength to fight this cancer."

@Bongie Mokoena shared:

"Zoleka with God all things are possible my angel ❤️With modern technology, there are endless possibilities."

@Nonhlanhla Ndlovu posted:

"So sad, she needs to heal emotionally so she can fight, especially for her children. Love to her ❤️"

@Raphahlelo Mokgadi Betty replied:

"You will recover from this. I don't think your forefathers will fold their arms n watch your life going slowly n painfully.keep fighting in prayer."

@Violet Sylvia Jack added:

"Shame this mother of 6. Zoleka my ❤ heart goes out to you MakaZee. It shall be well with you."

