Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, has used her huge platform to raise awareness about mental illness

She recently opened up about her depression battle while promoting Nestlé Cremora's #EveryoneIncluded campaign

Over the years, Zoleka did not fully explain what caused her depression, and she has now mentioned abuse as one of the causes

Author and activist Zoleka Mandela has come out to say she wants to raise awareness about mental illness.

Zoleka Mandela is advocating for mental health after opening up about her depression struggles. Image: @zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

With one in six South Africans suffering from anxiety, depression or substance abuse disorders, according to TshisaLIVE, Zoleka wishes Mzansi people would not be afraid to speak out about their struggles.

“Mental health is a very serious illness and it’s not something you should be ashamed of. It’s not your fault, and things can get better with the right treatment.”

Zoleka shared the following on Instagram:

The activist says she used to blame herself for all of the physical and domestic abuse she endured. Even after being diagnosed with cancer, she told TshisaLIVE that the inability to breastfeed her children was her breaking point.

The author says there are still topics Mzansi people shy away from but opening up and therapy can help overcome depression.

“These are subjects that are still shrouded with so much discrimination and stigma. From my experience, there is nothing worse than feeling like you don’t have a voice, that no-one understands you."

