Popular author and Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka Mandela is celebrating 12 years of sobriety having had her last drink at the age of 30

The media personality shared that she started drinking at the age of nine and smoked her first cigarette at the age of 13

Social media users praised her for sharing her story with them after she posted a throwback snap of herself smoking a cigar

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka Mandela has taken to social media to celebrate 12 years of sobriety. The author opened up about her long drug and alcohol abuse.

Zoleka Mandela is celebrating 12 years of sobriety. Image: @zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

She posted a throwback snap of herself smoking a cigar. She told thousands of her followers that the pic was taken ten years back. The media personality expressed that she took her first cigarette at the tender age of 13 and her last one in 2012.

Taking to Instagram, Zoleka shared that she had her first drink at the age of nine and her last one at the age of 30.

"I’m so excited about celebrating my 12th year of SOBRIETY on August 11. I literally can’t wait!!!" she added, according to TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users took to her timeline to praise her for sharing her story. Many said they were inspired by her courage to share some of her life stories.

gugstarnxumalo commented:

"You heal so many by just being you."

siss_lebo wrote:

"Well done, I'm really proud of you @zolekamandela. It must not have been easy."

gail_mokwatlo said:

"You come on here so raw and authentic. Your courage inspires me to own my falls with grace or even lack of- in the end, what matters is ownership. You do that well."

excellent.george.56 commented:

"Queen. You seem to have gone through it all. I thank you for always sharing these things with us because it takes a person with a huge huge heart to bare it all out here so that the collective could learn from. May the Lord bless you, Mother of 6."

nomfundo_makwabe wrote:

"Well done and stay strong. We love you."

mandlazh added:

"I love your honesty and transparency, love you for being you doing you no copy and paste situation."

Dineo Ranaka called out after filming herself while driving

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka was called out after a video of her driving "reckless" surfaced on the timeline. In the clip, the Metro FM star was filming a video and most people noticed that she took her hands off the steering wheel a couple of times. Many also slammed her for taking her eyes off the road to look at her recording device.

The video was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. At the time of publication, it had garnered over 100 000 views.

In the clip, Dineo was addressing Distell Group Ltd, the makers of Savanna. Tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many dragged the reality TV star for putting the lives of other road users at risk, reports TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News