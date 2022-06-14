A video of Dineo Ranaka driving while filming herself had many on the timeline concerned with some even accusing her of reckless driving

In the trending clip, the Metro FM presenter can be seen taking her eyes off the road and even taking her hands off the steering wheel

Social media users dragged her for allegedly putting her life and the lives of other road users at risk with her distracted driving

Dineo Ranaka was called out after a video of her driving "reckless" surfaced on the timeline. In the clip, the Metro FM star was filming a video and most people noticed that she took her hands off the steering wheel a couple of times.

Dineo Ranaka had Mzansi concerned with her distracted driving in a trending clip. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Many also slammed her for taking her eyes off the road to look at her recording device. The video was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. At the time of publication, it had garnered over 100 000 views.

In the clip, Dineo Ranaka addresses Distell Group Ltd, the makers of Savanna. Tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many dragged the reality TV star for putting the lives of other road users at risk, reports TshisaLIVE.

@MichelleZozo said:

"Yho sizofa guys, we drive amongst people who take videos, hands off the steering wheel while driving at a high speed."

@AsemahleOmhle wrote:

"I’ve been cringing the whole time watching this video. Speed, hand gestures, fake accent. It’s a lot."

@Shantelfive commented:

"I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had people swerve towards my lane because they were paying attention to their phones instead of the road. Believe me, what she’s doing is very dangerous."

@Just_Nandos said:

"I don't know why but I was waiting for her to crash."

@_TashM1 wrote:

"First of all, she’s driving at high speed to be taking a video, making all the hand gestures and being this distracted!"

@Puseletso__M added:

"Driving at high speed, hands off the wheel and not looking at the road?? all this for a boring video."

Dineo Ranaka's daughter tells her to cover up

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's bundle of joy is a bit protective of her. Seeing that she was showing too much skin, the Metro FM presenter's daughter told her to cover up.

Kopano wasn't happy when her mom took to social media to share a video of herself rocking a lit outfit. The revealing outfit showed too much of her skin and Kopano did not mince her words when she spoke to her mom about the black outfit.

The reality TV star shared the clip on Instagram and gushed over the hot outfit and her stunning face beat. She captioned the clip:

"So apparently my outfit is showing too much skin. I birthed myself here, she has a mouth on her this one! I've beeeen telling her to go shower."

