A lady named Akekho Omnye managed to graduate from North-West University after being advised by her family to go to college just like her cousins since she was not smarter than them

The graduate refused to believe the labels she was given at home, even though she did fail a few times during her primary and high school days

Alekho's post sparked comments on social media as many had mixed feelings about her journey and her attitude to college qualifications

Akekho Omnye proved her family wrong by getting her qualification from North-West University instead of a college as suggested. Image: @HOBO group ZA

A beautiful young lady named Akekho Omnye finally graduated from North-West University after years of failing and being labelled as slow, dumb and inferior to her cousins. The graduate went through years of discrimination as her family scrutinised her academic capabilities.

Alekho was reduced to nothing as she was told she would not be able to graduate from a traditional university since she couldn’t pass her other grades on the first go.

After years of trying and not giving up, Alekho has finally proven her family wrong, but most importantly, she has proven she can do and become anything she wants to be, regardless of what others thought of her. In a Facebook post by Hobo group ZA, the graduate said:

"I failed Grade 5, I failed Grade 11, I finished high school at the age of 20. They called me stupid and slow. I was never the genius, straight A's. They say I don't qualify for university, college is where I should go. They compared me to my cousin. Look at me now!!”

@Akekho Omnye's post on social media moved many as some encouraged her to fly even higher and ignore her family’s perceptions of her. Others felt her family was right, since her post demeans college qualifications.

Nonhlanhla Mlahleki commented:

"Going to college has nothing to do with stupidity. It's about going straight into a career."

Sylvia Popies said:

"But you still reason like a slow learner, graduating has nothing to do with intelligence, you can rewrite until you make it. Some people choose to be artisans."

Impondomise ElinguBangiswa commented:

"The truth of the matter is, that's how they will always see you, even if you became a millionaire you will always be that person in the eyes of the people you grew up with. It's obvious we won't reach the goal post at the same time but at different time intervals. Push to reach your destination not to prove a point, otherwise you will compete for the rest of your life with people who don't even know you're competing with them."

Thikhedzo House Plan replied:

"Looks like college is for stupid people only."

Amahle Thusi said:

"Her story is a bit similar to mine, I was also called stupid and slow at some point in my life but now... to God be the glory."

Siyabonga Svk Mntungwa added:

"Congratulations.... but forget now, sis, leave the bitterness behind... those downfalls shaped you."

