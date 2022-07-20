A blind woman took to social media to share the heartwarming and inspiring story of how she accomplished her PhD

Dr Sisanda Msekele lost her sight in matric and was told she would never achieve the things she had set her mind to

People were taken aback by the lady’s story and thanked her in the comment section for sharing it as they congratulated her

Living in a world where most people see people with disabilities as a hindrance, this woman made sure she was going to prove society wrong. Walking across the Wits Great Hall stage to accept her PhD, the blind woman beamed for all those with disabilities who were told they couldn’t.

Dr Sisanda Msekele is a blind woman who did not let her disability hold her back from achieving her goals. Image: Twitter / @Sea_sanda_M

Often society is not accepting or accommodating of individuals with disabilities. This lady lived through that reality but did not let it define what she knew she was actually capable of.

Dr Sisanda Msekele, who goes by the Twitter handle @Sea_sanda_M, lost her sight in matric but refused to let it hold her back from achieving her goals. Completing her PhD was something she did not only for herself but for all those out there living with disabilities who do not believe they are capable.

What an inspiration! Sisanda posted:

“It cannot be a coincidence that I finally crossed the Great Hall stage of Wits during Disability Pride month! When I became blind in matric, my world was shuttered because I grew up in society that dooms disabled people. However, I stubbornly dared to go after my biggest dream!”

People wipe tears of pride from their eyes before taking to the comment section

These are the stories society needs to read more of. Sisanda’s unwavering belief in herself had many flooding the comment section, commending her on her strength, dedication and courage.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

@KarinShave said:

“Oh wow! What an incredible, inspiring and determined person you are - may you continue to go from strength to strength, achievement to achievement.”

@coach_57926 said:

“Heartily congratulations to you. I know just how challenging it is to be a blind academic. We take pride in having members like you in our marginalised society.”

@BonganiMaqabuka said:

“Congratulations Dr, well done on this great achievement. It takes faith and courage to reach the level you have reached, not to mention the disability you have!”

@FaithMasilela2 said:

