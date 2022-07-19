A lady shared her friend's story claiming that her bae was in an accident in her car and was with his other woman

Twitter user @ReshowMeta says the car is wrecked and that her friend is in utter disbelief of the situation

Peeps were not too shocked by the horror story, however, some feel the sis posting is the one in the story

Ooooh gurl, he got caught out good! A woman lent her man her car and was shocked rigid when she arrived at the hospital after her tracker notified her of an accident to find him with another woman.

As the old saying goes, the truth ALWAYS comes out. Shame, while no one deserves to get into any form of car accident, at least the lady figured out she was being played.

Twitter user @ReshowMeta claims the story is of her bestie, who got herself into a situation when her man took her car. Tracker notified her of an accident, so, naturally, as the girlfriend, she rushed off to the hospital.

Finding out that her man had been transporting his side piece in her car while they had the accident left the good sis speechless. Her friend claims all she did was “sigh”.

“My friend borrowed her boyfriend her car over the weekend. She was informed by tracker that it was involved in an accident, arriving at the hospital she found that he was with another girlfriend and they are both in ICU. The car is damaged beyond repair. She can’t stop sighing.”

The people of social media weigh in on the almost unbelievable story

While the story is totally wild, people can believe it. Some feel the woman posting is the one in the situation and just does not want to admit it, lol. Shame, the woman has been through the most.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@thandiwe_maluka said:

“Bathong, why is she just sighing? She must go to SAPS and open a case ya theft and turn things around.”

@TeeKay1508 said:

“You just had to come share your friend's misfortune with the rest of Twitter for what.?? How does you reporting here going to help your friend MISS PUBLISHER??”

@Im_Maanda said:

“Funny thing is, when both of them recover, they'll stay together enjoy their RAF money as couples...”

@Sbuda55570724 said:

Mzansi stunned by man who proposed to his bae after she cheated on him with his brother

In related news, Briefly News reported that a story of a man who proposed to his bae after she had been unfaithful to him with his brother of all people left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

Online user @Life_After_18 caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal, and Saffas were never ready.

The tweet, which also features photos of the woman’s hand with the engagement ring, reads:

“She finally said yes! I was heartbroken the first time she said no but I knew she thought I hadn’t forgiven her for sleeping with my brother. But that trauma was cleared when I stayed at a mental facility for a month. Glad we can grow together so that true love can win. #LoveWins.”

