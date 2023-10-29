Former Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi is proud of the Springboks after their amazing victory in France

The passionate squad beat New Zealand 12-11 in a tight match that had Mzansi glued to their seats

Zozibini is just one of the many South Africans who are overjoyed about the huge win by the Bokke

Zozibini Tunzi has expressed pride in the Springboks for their victory against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup grand final.

Zozibini Tunzi is proud of the Springboks for the Rugby World Cup win. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

South Africa won the match 12-11 in a game that had Mzansi glued to their seats.

Zozibini Tunzi support the Springboks

The former beauty queen posted a picture of the squad, with the caption, “OMG”.

Here is a picture that the 30-year-old posted online:

Zozibini isn’t the only pageant winner who backed the Bokke, current Miss SA, Natasha Joubert also posted online as she and her family enjoyed the match and danced joyfully rocking their green and gold rugby jerseys.

Springboks receive love online

Zozibini’s post received a ton of love on social media, especially from avid rugby fans.

Here are some top reactions to her picture:

allthingsmisssa shared:

"A back-to-back victory for South Africa."

dombolos._.world lamented:

"The last time they won, South Africa also won Miss Universe. Will history repeat itself?"

lender_bella wrote:

"The power of a praying nation. God did that!"

fransandliza joked:

"Imagine if we tried (pun intended)."

buntu_sompini commented:

"Once again, we beat New Zealand with a point just to prove a point."

missuniverseza reacted:

"Couldn’t be prouder of this back-to-back win."

therealmish09 remarked:

"Glory to God."

Miss SA pays tribute to Ndavi Nokeri

In a related story by Briefly News, Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert has paid homage to Ndavi Nokeri in the sweetest way on social media and said she wanted to continue the stunner's amazing legacy.

The 26-year-old from Tshwane, Gauteng, was crowned as the pageant’s victor on 13 August 2023. Natasha said that she hoped to add to the legacy built by the Limpopo beauty queen during her reign.

