President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds South Africa's rugby team for winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Ramaphosa highlighted how much the historic victory has brought diverse South Africans together

Citizens pleaded with Ramaphosa to announce the promised public holiday so they could properly celebrate the rugby champions

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks celebrated winning the Rugby World Cup.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his congratulations to the Springboks for their historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Bokke defeated New Zealand 12-11 in a thrilling final match that took place at the Stade de France in Paris on a Saturday night.

Ramaphosa praise the Springboks

Ramaphosa said the Springboks' achievement is celebrated not only in Mzansi but by supporters across the world.

“Stronger Together is a belief that came to life for Springbok supporters all around our country continent, and the world. Sport has the power to transform the lives and lift the spirits of entire nations."

He added that the Boks have instilled national pride by winning the well-fought Webb Ellis trophy.

“Tonight, Siya Kolisi and the 2023 World Cup champions have gifted us an extraordinary, and inspiring national achievement that lifts our hearts and hoists our flag even higher.”

Springboks' historic RWC victory

South Africa's triumph in this tournament marks a significant milestone, as they become the first country to secure the rugby championship for the fourth time.

@goolammv mentioned:

"The nation is awaiting your announcement of the public holiday Mr President."

@paulofranquini commented:

"The Kings, congrats Mr President!"

@MilanziGaudence posted:

"Congratulations Springboks, congratulations SA for winning a record fourth Rugby World Cup."

@TendyBaloyi stated:

"Matric, varsity students writing exams please be wise with a holiday thing."

@LudziyaC added:

"Mr president we awaiting your announcement about tomorrow's public holiday and congratulations to Springboks."

@BernieRamsamy tweeted:

"Now let’s keep the momentum for the Proteas in India."

@StrudelPoodle_ said:

"We need that public holiday, we ain't done celebrating yet."

