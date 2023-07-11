Bonang Matheba took to Twitter to declare that it has been an excellent week to be a South African

The media personality celebrated recent victories by Bafana Bafana, the Springboks, and Caster Semenya

SA citizens on the social media platform joined her in reflecting on the good things that happened this past week

On Tuesday afternoon, Bonang Matheba showed her patriotism and support for her fellow South Africans.

Bonang raves about being South African on Twitter

The renowned TV presenter said on Twitter that she was proudly South African this week. She celebrated the recent triumphs the national rugby and soccer teams achieved, instilling a sense of national pride among her followers and fans.

In addition to the sports victories, also touched upon a significant legal victory that has garnered international attention. She highlighted Caster Semenya's recent Human Rights case at the European Court, where it was ruled that she was subjected to discrimination in her appeal against World Athletics' regulations on female athletes with naturally high testosterone.

"Bafana won. Bokke won. Caster won. Dricus won. Great week to be a Southy."

Bonang Matheba's patriotism warms Mzansi's heart

Fans agreed with the Crown Chasers judge that the week has been exceptional and added that the snowfall in certain parts of the country was the icing on the cake.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users discuss victories by South African sports stars

@IamEriOluwa said:

"You make victory look simple by always getting that trophy."

@LeefoMally tweeted:

"Youth, lost. The worst time to be a Southy."

@iam_siyaSthole mentioned:

"Load shedding stage 4 is back kumnandi emzansi."

@MasegoMokgoatl4 commented:

"And you keep winning our hearts.❤️"

@thabangjel added:

"So true. We are proudly Mzansi, South Africa. ❤️❤️"

@Elvishonz wrote:

"Le Snow won bathong."

@Lunga_21 mentioned:

"Percy Tau won his first league title with AL Ahly."

