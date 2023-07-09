Bonang Matheba recently treated her fans to an exclusive inside look at her 36th birthday party

The media personality posted a video of the celebrations, which were attended by her close friends and family

Fans appreciated the sneak peek and loved the elegant decor and fashion served at the exclusive event

Bonang Matheba posted a snippet of her birthday celebrations. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba gave her fans a glimpse into her epic 36th birthday celebration.

Bonang Matheba thanks her loved ones for memorable birthday

She shared a video of the festivities on her Instagram and expressed gratitude to her friends and family for making it the best birthday ever.

"My birthday was pure magic! I’m a lucky, blessed girl! We praise God. Thank you, @precioustheplanner, you’re the best in the biz. Big love to my friends and family. Best night of my life!"

Bonang Matheba parties up a storm on bday

The footage of the private gathering showed the love and laughter shared between Bonang and her loved ones.

Vibrant decorations, a beautifully set table, and a joyous atmosphere set the scene for the unforgettable evening.

The Crown Chasers judge can be seen tearing up during the speeches and even had a wholesome moment dancing with her mother, Charlotte Mokoena.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi netizens gush over Bonang's party

@boity said:

"Such an incredible night! Love you.❤️"

@precioustheplanner mentioned:

"All the feels. A gorgeous night so beautifully captured. The speeches were everything. A loved-up queen. Thank you, B."

@yvonnemasae commented:

"No matter how much can be independent but deep down every girl wishes to wear that special fairy tale dress."

@tumirabanye wrote:

"I’m here for the mother-daughter dance. Love you both. ❤️"

@fizicss added:

"I’ll say this over and over again. It was the best birthday celebration. ❤️"

@yesitsmetoolz stated:

"This night was so spectacular and you deserve all the love and happiness. Love you so much."

@mokgaetjiposhia said:

"One thing about the queen, she will celebrate herself. Love it.❤️❤️❤️"

@alitau3 mentioned:

"I love you and Boity so much. May God keep on blessing everyone around you."

