Bonang Matheba: Inside Look at TV Presenter’s 36th Birthday Party, Mzansi Swoon Over Extra Footage
- Bonang Matheba recently treated her fans to an exclusive inside look at her 36th birthday party
- The media personality posted a video of the celebrations, which were attended by her close friends and family
- Fans appreciated the sneak peek and loved the elegant decor and fashion served at the exclusive event
Bonang Matheba gave her fans a glimpse into her epic 36th birthday celebration.
Bonang Matheba thanks her loved ones for memorable birthday
She shared a video of the festivities on her Instagram and expressed gratitude to her friends and family for making it the best birthday ever.
"My birthday was pure magic! I’m a lucky, blessed girl! We praise God. Thank you, @precioustheplanner, you’re the best in the biz. Big love to my friends and family. Best night of my life!"
Bonang Matheba parties up a storm on bday
The footage of the private gathering showed the love and laughter shared between Bonang and her loved ones.
Vibrant decorations, a beautifully set table, and a joyous atmosphere set the scene for the unforgettable evening.
The Crown Chasers judge can be seen tearing up during the speeches and even had a wholesome moment dancing with her mother, Charlotte Mokoena.
See the Instagram post below:
Mzansi netizens gush over Bonang's party
@boity said:
"Such an incredible night! Love you.❤️"
@precioustheplanner mentioned:
"All the feels. A gorgeous night so beautifully captured. The speeches were everything. A loved-up queen. Thank you, B."
@yvonnemasae commented:
"No matter how much can be independent but deep down every girl wishes to wear that special fairy tale dress."
@tumirabanye wrote:
"I’m here for the mother-daughter dance. Love you both. ❤️"
@fizicss added:
"I’ll say this over and over again. It was the best birthday celebration. ❤️"
@yesitsmetoolz stated:
"This night was so spectacular and you deserve all the love and happiness. Love you so much."
@mokgaetjiposhia said:
"One thing about the queen, she will celebrate herself. Love it.❤️❤️❤️"
@alitau3 mentioned:
"I love you and Boity so much. May God keep on blessing everyone around you."
Bonang Matheba’s mother celebrates TV host’s bday with moving Twitter post, SA echoes sweet words
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South African media personality Bonang Matheba has captured the hearts of many with her infectious charisma, a plethora of talents, and hard work.
On June 25th, the influencer celebrated her birthday, and in light of the occasion, her mother, Charlotte Mokoena penned a heartwarming Twitter message to her beloved daughter.
