Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi brings back the glitz and glam to the public broadcaster on Saturday

She and media mogul, Bonang Matheba, will be joined by international actress, Leandie du Randt in judging the Crown Chaser hopefuls

Social media has been receiving well the news of the much-anticipated premiere that will air at 4 pm on SABC 3

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The SABC has pulled all the stops with the revamped return of the Miss South Africa Crown Chasers 2023 on Saturday, 8 July.

Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt will be judging the 'Miss South Africa Crown Chancers 2023'. Images: @bonang_m, @zozitunzi, @leandidurandt

Source: Instagram

Former Miss Universe becomes the perfect host

After a 23-year hiatus, the beauty pageantry reality show returns home, hosted and produced by Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

Zozi will be joined by Forbes Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women recipient Bonang Matheba and Love Island SA judge, Leandie du Randt to judge the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This is how Mzansi received news of the returning show:

@MODIEGI1543 wants to tune in:

"What time?? Ohh and they’re so gorgeous "

@Sli_Simelane was blown away:

"Zozi is truly God’s favourite child: you can just see nje that Man took his time "

@NqununuHQ said:

"Zozi Tunzi gets prettier every year. She would win Miss Universe all over again."

@BellindaQ admired the trio:

"So much beauty in one picture."

Star-studded dream team for the pageant's 2023 hopefuls

City Press reported that the show bagged an impressive list of sponsors, with cosmetics company L'Oreal Paris being the official provider.

The same goes for the guest judges, which include former crown holders who are Miss South Africa 2018, Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo, Miss South Africa 2001, Vanessa Carreira Coutroulis, Miss South Africa 2010, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala.

Zozi and Miss Universe 2022 praise Miss SA, Ndavi

In another Briefly News report, former Miss Universe Zozi and the reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel praised Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Noreki for her stellar performance in New Orleans, United States.

Nokeri represented Mzansi on the world stage and made it to the top 16 but won the hearts of the competition winner. Gabriel, a stunning Filipina-American who took the crown, praised Ndavi by calling her 'an incredible' woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News