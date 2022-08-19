Zozibini Tunzi has revealed her other strong interests, which include television hosting and music production

Zozi, on the other hand, started her career in the international historical drama The Woman King

Her fans have since flocked to her comments section to congratulate her on the monumental achievement

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibinzi Tunzi's life changed dramatically after she won the international beauty pageant.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi says she is working on starting a career in the entertainment industry. Image: @zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

The love she received from South Africans after winning the beauty pageant in 2019 has carried her this far in 2022. She told the Daily Sun that many Mzansi people have been begging her to join the entertainment industry for a long time. Zozi said that she is considering a career as a singer or television presenter in the fast-paced industry.

However, according to IOL, the former Miss Universe will co-star in the film with Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis.

"I am so honored and excited to announce that I have been cast for the film, The Woman King ( @womankingmovie ) . It is a completely new world and first time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward ❤ #TheWomanKing"

Zozi shared the following announcement on Instagram:

Netizens congratulate Zozi on her role in The Woman King

@nomavakona said:

"I love you so much Zozi and I wish you more success may all your heart desired come into life❤❤❤"

@abelpter wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@dedonmama shared:

"Thoroughly Fantastic photo to accompany your seismic news!"

@janodie posted:

"What an amazing person. Forever a zozi fan. Keep up the good work"

@jessicankosi commented:

"This is incredible!!! Congratulations beautiful you deserve this and more!!!!!"

@mazitshanatozie added:

"Halala mantombazana Halala. Queen for Life, Remember?❤️❤️❤️"

