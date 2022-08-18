5FM host Karabo Ntshweng set social media alight with pics of her amazing traditional wedding ceremony

The gorgeous woman was dressed in traditional cultural attire and had quite the wholesome experience

Mzansi congratulated her on the great achievement and the beautiful festivities that had everyone smiling from ear to ear

Gorgeous radio DJ Karabo Ntshweng received massive praise on Twitter after sharing photos of her fabulous traditional wedding ceremony.

Brand new wife, 5FM DJ Karabo Ntshweng, took to the socials and shared her amazing traditional wedding pics, which Mzansi gushed over. Images: @KaraboNtshweng/ Twitter

@KaraboNtshweng, who is also a radio host on 5fm, shared the pictures of the truly momentous occasion in a Twitter post.

Traditional South African weddings are usually a site to behold, and this one was no different. The glowing makhoti wore a gorgeous blue and white ensemble representing her culture in a very elegant way.

The lucky lady also took the time to share more about the whole ceremony:

"We had such a beautiful weekend uniting two Tswana families. This was my welcoming at David’s home town in Rustenburg with all my Rakgadis, siblings and friends who gave me the most amazing send-off ."

A quick glance at the pictures will reveal big smiles from the newlywed wife and the people who took part in this loving celebration. Mzansi also commended her for the great achievement, with many singing their own praises. Check out the comments below:

@Iam_Reneilwe said:

"Been watching your journey on Insta. It deserve a reality show because wooooowwwwww... The engagement, lobola, bridal shower, etc... WOW."

@kholiz mentioned:

"My all-time favourite outfit. The significance behind every piece is heart warming ❤️ Ngwetsi ya Bakgatla alililililililililili."

@MzukiseniMakae commented:

"All the best in your marriage."

@sthe_the_goddes shared:

"Oh Karabs... so gorgeous babe. I keep saying u-Karabo ukhulule ngathi I know you personally. Lol. I blame it on YoTV! May you have a beautiful fulfilling marriage and may God guide you guys always. Love and light to you and yours ❤"

@Sandrabarakagm1 posted:

"I feel like am the one in the pictures, I'm loving the setting and everyone in the photos! Blessed marriage ever after."

