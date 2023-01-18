Ndavi Nokeri has been lauded by Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel, who called the Limpopo-born babe an incredible woman in the comment section of her post

In an Instagram post, Miss SA 2022 expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout her Miss Universe journey

The beauty queen made it to the top 16 of the contest, with R'Bonney from the USA, clinching victory

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri has received praise from the winner of Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel, a stunning Filipina-American who clinched the crown.

Ndavi Nokeri made Mzansi proud at the Miss Universe pageant. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

The 23-year-old made it to the top 16 of the contest and has taken to Instagram to express gratitude for the wonderful experience, with R'Bonney praising her in the comment section of her post.

From the moment Ndavi started her journey, South African peeps have been firmly behind her and hoped she would clinch victory and become the fourth Mzansi babe to do so.

The beauty queen’s Instagram post read, in part:

“What once was a dream, became a reality. I am so grateful for the journey. So much growth and love, my heart is full.

"If I inspired even just one soul to believe again and to aspire for more, then I am content.”

Ndavi further noted that she was looking forward to continuing working on her projects when she gets back to South Africa and thanked everyone who supported her.

Netizens expressed pride in Miss SA and her wonderful wins:

tharina_botes said:

“You are so beautiful, babe and we are all so proud of you. You were magnificent.”

Knaomin noted:

“What a gorgeous girl. You did so well, we are proud of you!"

Rbonneynola, the reigning queen, complimented her:

“Incredible woman!”

