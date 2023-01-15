Zozibini Tunzi, went live on Instagram in the early hours of the morning on 15 January to react to Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel winning the Miss Universe contest

The 29-year-old also wished Ndavi Nokeri, who made it to the top 16 of the contest, well and congratulated her for the magnificent performance

Social media users reacted to the former beauty queen’s live and showed love to the 2019 Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi went live on Instagram in the wee hours of the morning to watch Miss Universe and react to the crowning moment.

Zozibini Tunzi was Miss Universe in 2019. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Getty Images

Miss USA, a gorgeous Filipina American woman, was crowned Miss Universe at the 71st edition of the pageant.

Zozibini also wished Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, who made it to the top 16 of the contest, well and complimented her performance saying, in part:

“To my girl, Ndavi, we love you. You made us so proud. There is absolutely nothing I would change about your performance at Miss Universe.

“You were incredible from the moment you landed to the moment we last saw you on stage. Everything was just perfection.

“You were a true reflection of what South Africa is. You were such a joy to watch.”

The 2019 Miss Universe also wished R'Bonney well and commended all the women who partook in the contest and were brave enough to contend on the world’s stage.

Zozibini emphasised that there is no such thing as an ‘undeserving queen’.

Social media users shared their reactions to Zozibini Tunzi’s Miss Universe live

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Miss Universe contest.

Here is Zozibini’s video and some reactions from peeps:

Khanyisilengcongo remarked:

“Wish I can be Miss SA, but I’m 32.”

Nobutyas reacted:

“Why were you not there? I would love to see you again in the miss universe contest as a guest or hosting.”

