Ndavi Nokeri is all set to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant taking place in the US

The reigning Miss SA posted pictures and videos, participating in the competition's activities ahead of the main event

People gushed over her looks in the comments and many are hopeful that she will bring the crown back home

Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri will be taking the stage at the Miss Universe pageant on Saturday, January 14.

The beauty queen and the Miss SA organisation have made great efforts to document her time in the US and Mzansi is hyped to see her compete for the coveted title.

Briefly News has compiled some of Ndavi's looks that made her a favourite among pageant enthusiasts online.

1. Ndavi Nokeri wearing a Juan William Aria design

The stunner wore a beautiful bronze gown for the Miss Universe preliminaries which was inspired by Ndavi's home town. She said on Instagram:

"Inspired by the dusty roads of my village, Gabaza in Limpopo where I walked barefoot so many times before, I could not help but be in awe of God’s greatness in making this moment happen so perfectly imperfect!"

2. Ndavi Nokeri wearing the South African national costume

Miss SA's costume created by Scalo Designer was a colourful representation of African pride and the bold display captured a lot of attention on social media. Ndavi said the costume was also inspired by her Tsonga heritage.

3. Miss SA rocks a tailored suit in New Orleans

Ndavi carried herself with sartorial elegance at the Miss Universe interview. She was wearing a suit that fitted her perfectly made by another local designer Sherif The Tailor.

"Sitting here waiting to go in for an interview with my spirit and heart uplifted knowing that this moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for every young boy and girl back home, for them to see that their dreams are Valid! All of them, no matter how big or small."

4. Ndavi Nokeri at Times Square in New York City

A week ago Ndavi arrived in style in the US and flew the SA flag high at one of the most popular tourist sites. Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow and Miss SA 2014 Rolene Strauss showered Ndavi with love in the comments.

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri a favourite to clinch Miss Universe victory and become 4th South African to rock crown

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, is making waves internationally and has been referred to as a ‘favourite’ to win the Miss Universe pageant.

The Limpopo-born babe has been keeping Mzansi peeps up to date with her journey in New Orleans, with South Africans standing firmly behind their queen.

